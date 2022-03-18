Kriti Sanon's Bachchhan Paandey promotional looks are a glamour-filled story with prints and everything hot

There's never a fixed time to make your wardrobe look anew. But, when swoon-worthy references pour in, the verve gets real and so does the game to hoard. We bring to you all of the season's sweetness with an array of looks that are clearly making viral waves in the fashion arena now. From mini cute dresses to coordinated sets, get yourself to revel in a burst of striking glamour. Bachchhan Paandey just made it to the theatres today and actress Kriti Sanon has us wholly pleased with her promotional looks for the said movie with Sukriti Grover as her stylist. Here's all that you need to know to stay in trend, hottie!

Nothing like a cool swim, we mean the one with glamour that pink can bring your way. The starlet looked lovely in Revolve's mini ruched body-hugging dress that had straps and the sweetheart neckline in satin. Well styled with metallic pink gladiator-style heels, sparkly chain-link accessory and rings wrapped her look.

Floral feast, ahead! Clad in both Anita Dongre Swan Swong and Magic Magpies sarees, these were curated with sustainable fibers. Both stood out all bright with accessories like jhumkas and rings. Beyond perfect for summer weddings, right?

No wishlist is ever complete without a sequin saree. This sheer saree from Manish Malhotra was teamed with a halter-neck blouse with a sexy back look. Her fabulous oxidised silver earrings were equally enticing.

Your Holi-day can look so much better with this custom-made creation by Manish Malhotra. A saree that cost three months of labour work from artisans, this hand-painted saree had a stunning wash of blue and white put together coupled with the beauty of hand-tacked sequin-crusted borders. A baby blue satin blouse and tear-drop earrings fed an alluring touch to her desi look.

If you don't marry your eyes to this print this season, you're in for a regret. The 31-year-old donned an Astha Narang satin silk flower printed saree which came with embroidered borders and a back tie-up blouse. It was alluringly combined with jhumkas and a hair accessory with red roses.

A citrusy delight in summer? Yes, please. Squeeze yourself into the beauty of this intensely shining dress. Where to take this you ask? A brunch by the beach. The Alina Anwar Couture mini dress with full sleeves had a ruched finish. Her look was solid gold with hoop earrings, rings, and white strappy stilettos.

Here's the sun working overtime but via an ensemble. Shining ever-so bright, Kriti took us straight to the beach. She wore a halter-neck pleated jumpsuit worth Rs 44,999 from Alice and Olivia which is ready to be snapped up at Ajio Luxe. Beneath this was Flirtatious' multi-coloured bikini top. Wear your accessories that say spot-on with much ease.

Just like your dresses can fascinate you overtime in spring and summers, rompers are no less. Seen in Hiro's romper coloured in rose dust, the double-breasted romper looked much like a blazer dress. Looks like chain-link accessories are most preferred this season. We see it almost everywhere.

No, we're not here to apologise for your colourful outfits because nothing like a black ensemble to put you on a drooling rut. This two-piece leather set from I Am Gia featured a strapless corset top with zipper detail and a matching fabric belt which was clubbed with high-waist pants. Something that's given now is that Miss Sanon doesn't like to skip accessories.

It's S for summer and sexy in denim! This coordinated set from Puneet Kapoor Label came with a chic factor. Best for a date, the strapless top, and wide-leg pants agree with the striking power of gold hoop earrings, rings, and Public Desire's blue heels.

Do you want to be on the receiving end of many compliments clearly influenced by pulling off something rare? Although monochrome and fully coordinated, this set from Lovebirds Studio looked ultra-edgy with a full-sleeved top and high-waist trousers. The chessboard printed outfit had a matching tote bag from the same to look bang-on. Gold earrings and Paio's strappy stilettos concluded her look.

The best shirt and say a dress always happens to be the one painted all white. Isn't it? Case in point follows, the starlet opted for Missguided's shirt with balloon sleeves and combined it with a vegan leather underbust skirt by Nikita Karizma. Ditch your pants say yes to skirts. This is the summer-style formula you shouldn't sleep on. Call your look a winning one with hoop earrings and strappy white heels.

No amount of dates will ever be enough if you have heart-stealing dresses sitting inside your closet. The best from the family of green, this strapless bodycon dress by Rare London is the sexy shot we so want to give. Isn't it? Look, we just spotted another beautiful butterfly. Those stilettos from Sophia Webster call for a steal already, isn't it?

Don't think twice, simply trust the ones who tell you that the pink and red colour-blocking trend is back. Kriti's mid-length strappy satin dress had a hot pink twisted bust, just the fierce energy we needed for the day. Count on red triple-strappy stilettos and rings to nail your OOTD.

