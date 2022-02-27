Kriti Sanon's breezy pastel green dress with a racerback is the PERFECT summer dress to lounge in: Yay or Nay?

Summer is almost here and we're preparing for the scorching heat, with the coolest outfits that can do justice. The days of tight fitted jeans, silks and heavy materials are long gone and it's that time of the year when breezy dresses, shorts, tank tops and casual fits take the front row in our closets. Kriti Sanon stepped out in a breezy maxi number recently and we're taking notes from her outfit for summer.

The actress picked out a pastel green maxi dress with a high-low hemline as she was spotted heading to work on Friday. Her pastel green slip dress also bore pleats and a ruffled hem. The Mimi star styled her backless dress which featured a racerback style back with her Fendi bag, a pair of oversized sunglasses and simple gold hoop earrings. Her centre-parted hair was blow dried to perfection.

A pair of tan sandals completed this summer-ready look.

Kriti's breezy maxi dress is perfect for a day of shopping or even to head out to the beach, we think, as the fabric is non-sticky and free-flowing. The actress has been giving us a lot of summer looks off-late and we're keenly taking notes from her!

What are your thoughts on Kriti Sanon's pastel green maxi dress? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan's outfits are perfect for a Sunday brunch: Yay or Nay?