Kriti Sanon's casual chic OOTN was luxed up with Chanel's black shoulder bag & Fila sneakers: Yay or Nay?

Kriti Sanon is back in the bay and you know style shots are going to be fired at us frequently and we're all game to return to all the fun we've missed out on. Even the most mainstream of the outfit looks all spiffed up the minute she adds a twist. That's the sort of note-worthy glamour she leaves behind with every look.

It was yesterday when she ticked off the season's must-try trend, leather. The 31-year-old chose everything black and had herself bundled up with a leather jacket and boots. Here's a new look of the day you could use to slay went stepping out with your pals. Looking super fresh and fab outside Maddock Films office in Mumbai, the Mimi actress donned high-waist brown wide-leg pants which complemented her slender figure and got a dose of cuteness with the tucked-in mauve top that bore a rectangle-shaped silver printed detail and mini ruffled sleeves designed with organza.

Her OOTN was nowhere incomplete for she chose a black leather shoulder bag from Chanel that bore the signature interlock with the brand’s logo in gold and a single strap with the detail of a chain link. Kriti also accessorised her look with FILA white sneakers and gold mini hoop earrings. She followed a regular hairdo with tresses left straight and open. Pink lipstick, glossy skin, eyebrows coloured, and eyes beautified with kohl, concluded her casual look.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 5 Times Katrina Kaif showed how to dazzle away this season in sheer sarees