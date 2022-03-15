Kriti Sanon's chessboard Lovebirds Studio outfit proves that no look is too risque for her: Yay or Nay?

Kriti Sanon took 2021 by storm. The Mimi actress had two huge releases, Mimi and Hum Do Humare Do, which fared well at the box office and also did well on the OTT platforms. The actress is back with a bang and is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to promoting her upcoming film Bachchhan Paandey, where she stars opposite 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi and Bobby Deol.

The actress has been sporting one chic look after another while playing around with colours, textures and fabrics and doing full justice to her outfits. Yesterday, the actress looked edgy in a chessboard printed outfit which featured a pair of high-waist trousers that she wore with a matching button-up full-sleeve top from Lovebirds Studio. Her stylist Sukriti Grover gave the 31-year-old actress a pair of strappy black stilettos and simple gold hoop earrings to accessorise this look. A matching tote bag completed the actress' monochrome avatar.

For her makeup, the actress went with a clean base that gave us a look at her clear skin, matte pink lips and defined eyes. Her poker-straight hair framed the actress' face well and rounded off Kriti's promotional look for the day.

We loved this look that was equal parts formal and chic, perfect to take from desk to dinner. What are your thoughts on Kriti's latest look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

