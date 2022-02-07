Kriti Sanon's crop top and baggy jeans combination is the perfect fit for a casual brunch: Yay or Nay?

Kriti Sanon is all set to take 2022 by storm. The actress who gave us some of the best films in 2021, has an exciting lineup in this year as well. But it is not just Sanon's on-screen presence that has been the talk of the town. Even off-screen, the actress' outfit and style choices have been much talked about.

Today, the 31-year-old actress stepped out for some meetings in the city sported one of the most casual outfits. Kriti rocked a neutral, off-white drawstring tie-up crop top that hugged her lean frame. She paired this with loose baggy high-waist jeans with a distressed hem. A pair of basic casual white sneakers, a simple gold necklace, statement mirror sunglasses and a handbag completed Sanon's off-duty look.

Seems like Kriti has made the Dior saddle her go-to bag off late. The comfortable neutral tan shade with statement gold detailing makes it the perfect accessory and goes well with any outfit. Apart from Kriti, Kiara Advani, Khushi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Nora Fatehi have all been spotted carrying different versions of the saddle bag, making it a celebrity staple!

We thought this casual look of Kriti's is the perfect fit to wear to a casual brunch. It looks effortless and the white and blue combination with a tan bag is something nobody can go wrong with!

What are your thoughts on Kriti Sanon's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani to Nora Fatehi: 7 divas who made us say we're team pink sarees forever