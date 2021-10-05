Kriti Sanon's denim on denim outfit paired with white combat boots is appropriate for monsoon: Yay or Nay?

Kriti Sanon has rarely ever let us down with her outfits. The Mimi actress has always got the memo and dressed according to the occasion, be it for the red carpet, events, runways and even the airport. Keeping in mind the weather, Kriti gave us a monsoon-appropriate look that's perfect for the last leg of the season.

The 31-year-old Lukka Chuppi actress kept her look ultra-casual in a basic black and white striped v-neck tee. Over this, she blocked the wind out by sporting a thick faded blue denim cropped jacket with rolled-up sleeves. A pair of blue skinny high-waisted jeans hugged the Raabta star's lean legs and accentuated her tall frame.

Ensuring she was comfortable while running errands and attending meetings, the actress picked a pair of comfortable white combat boots that had been worn in, which gave them a rugged look. The Dehli-born actress carried with her a pink flask to fuel her caffeine addiction. Keeping her makeup subtle and simple, Kriti's de-glam look comprised of her centre-parted hair that was styled into easy face-framing waves. Filled-in brows, defined eyes, a nude lip and a million dollar smile completed the Heropanti diva's look.

We think Kriti's look is perfect for when you don't want to dress up but still want to look put together. While her white combat boots might seem like a tricky choice during the monsoon, they are easy to clean off, making them a season-appropriate pick.

What are your thoughts on Kriti Sanon's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

