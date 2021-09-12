Kriti Sanon's off duty look is all about keeping it pretty in pink with matching braids: Yay or Nay?

Kriti Sanon is undoubtedly one of the most fashionable ladies in the industry today. The Lukka Chuppi actress has managed to ace every outfit from extravagant lehengas, opulent sarees to comfortable athleisure looks. Last week, the 31-year-old Delhi-born star stepped out in an all-pink outfit with pink braids as well!

Post the success of Mimi, Kriti Sanon gifted herself a brand-new Mercedes car. Kriti stepped out to showcase her black car in a contrasting simple and fuss-free pink outfit. She picked out a striped pink and white full-sleeve jumper with a pair of mini pink denim shorts that were almost hitten beneath her oversized jumper. A pair of comfortable white sneakers completed the diva's off-duty look.

Furthermore, Sanon styled her cropped brunette locks in a centre-parted manner with hot pink threaded braids that added a bright pop of colour to her simple look. Her makeup was kept to a bare minimum with just a flawless base, and plump, tinted lips to keep up with the minimal outfit.

We think pink is flattering to Kriti's skin tone and the baby pink hue did full justice to her.

We can't wait to see the actress in her upcoming films Adipurush and Bhediya, to see what she has up her sleeve!

What are your thoughts on Kriti Sanon's latest off-duty look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

