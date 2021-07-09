Kriti Sanon's love for jackets are limitless and we have her to thank for proving that they’re easy to sport

Jackets are a reliable fit and their potential to keep up with snuggle-worthy days is endless. Check this guide and wear them bright!

Jackets often garner a bad rap in the summer due to their ability to induce oodles of sweat which in turn drench your outfit and ruin the following moments for you. But, it also plays a key role in how you choose to style the fabric. In the days of sweltering heat, you can opt for breathable ones something that isn’t as warm as denim but as comfortable as knitted ensembles. But the plus point is that they gain the lost momentum in monsoon and winter making you want to cozy up. So, keep your jackets safe!

To keep you covered while prioritising equally on style, we have the join the jacket bandwagon edit that’s worth a read and super reliable. We took a scroll through actress Kriti Sanon’s jacket collection and we’ve picked out a few favourites to give you some tips. Get reading!

Keep up with denim and they’ll show you what perking up a look feels like. The Luka Chuppi actress chose a denim-on-denim style route and boy can we say she nailed it? She picked up a jacket and mom-fit jeans to club it with a white strappy top and black embellished fabric waist belt.

Look classy from head to toe, Kriti sure knows how to charm anybody with her pleasant choice of styling up and never down. She donned a pastel pink co-ordinated set that featured a denim jacket and shorts that were wrapped over a white top. Her white sneakers twinned with her top and together all of this made for a fresh out of the salon look.

Casually colouring up the lens of paps in a dual-toned jacket, the Bareilly Ki Barfi kept her airport look sporty looking like a hottie in a pink and blue puffy-sleeved jacket that was teamed with a black typographic tank top, leggings, and white sneakers.

Giving a tip on how to smile your way through the blues quite literally, Kriti sported a quirky look with blue track pants featured double white stripes that suited her sultry crop top and vivid neon puffer jacket. Her shoes looked super unconventional yet good.

Turn on the glitz! That’s the way to add drama to an otherwise simple outfit. The Housefull 4 actor’s three-toned sequinned bomber jacket was rounded off over a knotted mustard yellow top, distressed jeans, and silver shoes embroidered with floral prints.

Which jacket did you like the best? Let us know in the comments below.

