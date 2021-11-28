Kriti Sanon's monochrome airport look with a contrasting jacket & shoes is PERFECT to stay cosy: Yay or Nay?

With a much-needed dip in temperatures, we have finally been able to bring out our winter wear. Making the most of it and delving into her winter wardrobe as well, was Kriti Sanon who we spotted at the airport before she jet-setted off.

The Mimi actress has always been open to experimenting with her style. Kriti has been sporting chic looks off-late and hopped on the monochrome bandwagon. At the airport, the 31-year-old Hum Do Humare Do actress picked out a maroon hoodie and matching joggers to stay warm. Seemed like the cold was too much for the actress who further topped this off with an olive green faux fur jacket, white socks over her joggers, paired with white velcro shoes.

Kriti has always had a strong accessory game and she took it a notch higher at the airport by sporting a pair of oversized tinted sunglasses, multiple gold finger rings and simple gold hoop earrings to complete this airport look.

Her centre-parted hair was pulled into a low ponytail and subtle pink lips completed the atar's effortlessly stylish airport look that we're taking notes from to keep us protected from the chills.

Monotone outfits at the airport seem to be the current raging trend with everybody from Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone, Tara Sutaria and now Kriti Sanon sporting them!

We love Kriti's monotone hoodie and joggers set but think it could have been paired with a longer coat rather than a short jacket for a more sleek and sophisticated airport look. What are your thoughts? Comment below and let us know.

