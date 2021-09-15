Kriti Sanon's monotone white look is a safe outfit choice for a date night with bae: Yay or Nay?

Post the success of Mimi, Kriti Sanon has an undeniable glow. The actress who is today considered one of the most fashionable and well-groomed actresses in the industry, stepped out last night in a head-to-toe white look, that isn't monsoon friendly but perfect for a date night!

The Lukka Chuppi star knows how to accentuate her lean frame. From mini dresses to well-fitted pants that do full justice to her height, Kriti Sanon has learnt the art of mastering both, dressing up and dressing down. She often also strikes a balance between the two and gives us casual looks we can only strive hard to look good in. Case in point, her outfit last night!

The 31-year-old stepped out in an all-white look for dinner and we're taking notes. Kriti's look involved a simple strapless white top that she paired with matching white jeans. While this look isn't monsoon friendly, it is casual enough to take to a romantic night with bae. She accessorised this with statement layered gold necklaces, a pair of white flats and a zebra printed purse she wore on her shoulder.

Kriti's makeup also deserves some attention. The Delhi-born star seems to have mastered the art of keeping it simple for she went with a no-makeup makeup look and tousled beachy waves topped it off.

Earlier in the day, Sanon was spotted in a head-to-toe black look that involved a funky sleeveless tee tucked into distressed pants. A black mask and her hair pulled into a bun completed the monotone look.

Seems like the actress has a newfound love for monotone looks! What are your thoughts on Kriti's looks from yesterday? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

