Kriti Sanon's OOTD is a chic look done right with a Balmain tee, shorts & Chanel accessories: Yay or Nay?

Is summer still trying to mark a return to black ensembles? By the latest looks of your celebrities, it sure feels like it. It's the hue that makes a great style impact and knows how to look suitable even in times of warm weather. Can't really escape the sun this season, right? We'd still use a t-shirt over a full-sleeved top and shorts in exchange for pants. Looks like your game to suck up to all things cool? Kriti Sanon's OOTD can get your style sunk into the teeth of a style so right.

Want to attain a casual coffee-ready look? The Bachchhan Paandey actress was spotted yesterday in a black look that had her dressed in a black Balmain t-shirt curated with cotton that came with a white brand logo printed on it and it also featured double embossed gold-tone buttons on one side. The 31-year-old styled this up with high-waisted black shorts with a ripped hem and side mini slits which were paired up with her tucked-in sleeveless tee. She accessorised her day's look with a choice of Chanel's black quilted bag that bore the signature logo, all embellished and a shoulder strap.

The Mimi actress has found love with an accessory that's going on heavy rotation lately, her black-framed Chanel sunnies. She went sporty with her shoes that had orange contrast details to wrap up her look. Kriti tied her hair into a cute ponytail and she kept her makeup minimal.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 6 Times Ananya Panday styled her favourite blue ripped jeans all chic