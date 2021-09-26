Kriti Sanon's OOTN had all chic elements of blue powered with glam; Yay or Nay?

We doubt if there’s ever going to be a time when casual outfits would run out of style. These fits are a perpetual ambassador of the comfort-first formula and can take you from work to play. While living in these feels like the best thing to do all day, try something new every single time. Just like Kriti Sanon does it perfectly right. Take a look!

The Luka Chuppi actress manages to warm up our screen often with her spot-on looks. Her OOTN gave a stellar chance to the colour blue and boy, we are so very impressed. In this diva’s style stories, there’s going to be a stale call for outfit inspiration. It’s fun and ever-so trendy. Kriti was seen in a pastel blue crop top that came with a curvy hemline which brought a dash of edge while we also got a peek of her midriff toned. The starlet styled it with high-waisted denim ripped pants to match. If a favourite colour does exist in your life, crank up some love by experimenting with your style. Just like the star offered a case in point.

Kriti proved more blues the merrier with the bright-hued shirt that played as a cozy shrug. She left it unbuttoned, rolled the sleeves up, and tied a knot on one side as the mood read cool. This look also called for shoes that looked downright chic. Her center-parted hairdo, eyes are drawn with kohl and lipstick-laden pout, her overall look was rounded out well.

