Kriti Sanon's pleated yellow jumpsuit Alice & Olivia is perfect summery look for a beach vacation; Yay or Nay?

Kriti Sanon’s fashion game has witnessed rise and fall. Ever since the huge success of her movie Mimi, the star has been experimenting a lot with different silhouettes and vibrant colours. While she has been rocking some back to back saree looks for her upcoming movie with Akshay Kumar, Bachchhan Paandey promotions, her recent look is a summery yellow breezy look that broke the monotony of ‘have-seen-before’ looks of celebrities that we have been sporting frequently these days. It isn’t a blazer, pantsuit or, thank god, not another sequin dress or saree but a simple yet stunning pleated jumpsuit styled by Kriti’s go-to stylist Sukriti Grover.

Kriti Sanon teamed her micro-pleated sunshine yellow jumpsuit from Alice and Olivia by Stacey Bendet with a multicolour striped halter neck bralette from Flirtatious. Her breezy open back jumpsuit worth Rs.37710.09 featured a plunging V halter neckline that gave a peek-a-boo look of her bralette top. Her polyester wide-legged jumpsuit gave vacay vibes perfect for the beach. She left her centre-parted hair open in tousled waves and accessorised up with contemporary golden earrings and stacked rings Equiivalence and Radhika Agarwal Jewels. For makeup, she kept it minimal yet glamorous with mauve lips, hints of blush, perfect contouring and smokey eye makeup.

The sensuous neckline and giving a dash of colours with the bralette complementing the vibrancy of her yellow pleated jumpsuit was a brilliant styling tactic. Her easy-breezy look was all things fun and frolic and perfect for a resort or beach vacation. What do you say; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 6 Times Alia Bhatt showed how to bring a dashing cool style forward with coordinated outfits