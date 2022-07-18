Kriti Sanon's printed mini dress looked adorably chic with a Stella McCartney hobo bag; Yay or Nay?

When in doubt, we choose pink, and no we don't wait for Wednesdays anymore. It's the feel-good season, thanks to the love monsoon showering upon us via rains and the fresh smell of mud. While there are lots to soak in this season and our humble opinion, dresses are worth going in for overkill. Let's be honest, can we forget the sight of a cute dress as soon as we stumble upon it? Kriti Sanon's Sunday salon visit was a pretty one and we have proof.

Celebrating prints all year around is such a big mood right now and nothing can beat it when a dress brings it forward. We can't possibly talk about a gorgeous OTTD without a dress and if you need an invitation to dress up like a doll, here goes one. Stay glued to learn more about what could be your potential brunch or date-ready look.

The Bachchhan Paandey actress was photographed with her mother yesterday in Mumbai and looked adorable together clad in comfy ensembles. It was an easy and unfussy day as Kriti chose a pink and white mini dress that featured oodles of floral prints. It had a deep V-neckline, puffed short sleeves which also had an added smocked detail, and a few fabric buttons placed above the elastic detail.

This A-line ensemble was styled with twisted hoop earrings, a single gold chain with a K pendant, and white sports shoes. Did we spot a Stella McCartney handbag? Designed as a hobo, this made-in-Italy accessory worth approximately Rs 46,738.67 suited her outfit. Would you think of bulky bags again if you have only a few essentials you'd love to carry? May you find your answer here. Her middle part and straight hairdo looked their best with well-highlighted skin.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

