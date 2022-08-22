Kriti Sanon's Ralph Lauren hoodie and ripped jeans brought a quirky cool vibe; Yay or Nay?

Not all sweatshirts and jeans are the same, hence proved. We've now moved a little ahead from the beginner's guide on what makes up the must-have and wear for the season. Both sweatshirts and jeans are well-accepted and found comfort even if it seems to be the most mediocre. Probably the term easy sell was coined keeping these outfits in mind. Convinced that you could add two more to your closet? You might like this latest drop. Kriti Sanon's casual and a little offbeat look.

Weekends are the best especially when you get ample downtime to spend with family and friends. Spreading smiles on one such day were the Sanon sisters, a cute duo, right? Quick to flex some dramatic charm was her loose-fitted denim pants. The light blue jeans featured a ripped deconstructed detail. Every day may be a denim day for you, but how much do you experiment? There's fun in doing the bold. Here's one such way.

Happily bundled up was the Adipurush actress in Polo Ralph Lauren's yellow sweatshirt which had a hoodie. The polyester and cotton blend fabric featured this luxe brand's logo in a multi-coloured embroidered pattern and the number three placed on the sleeves. It had ribbed cuffs, a drawcord attached to the hoodie, and a broad kangaroo pocket. Kriti looked cool with sneakers. Nupur Sanon's floral printed mini dress is just the fabulous blue we need for a date.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

