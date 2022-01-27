Kriti Sanon's tonal crop top and pants with a Dior saddle bag is perfect for going shopping: Yay or Nay?

Kriti Sanon has a long lineup of films in the coming year. The Mimi star had an eventful 2021 with quite a few releases on OTT platforms. To promote these films, the actress also ensured she left no stone unturned and gave us some of the trendiest and most fashionable outfits. Today, the actress was spotted in the city keeping her look casual and we're taking notes.

Today, the actress stepped out for some meetings in the city. She kept her look basic and casual with a twist of luxe. The 31-year-old Lukka Chupi actress opted for a crop top in a mix of pastel green and off white, with a frayed hem. Sanon styled this with a pair of high-waist khaki flared pants that looked very comfortable. Accessories played a key role in Kriti's outfit. She completed her look with a strappy pair of slippers, a simple statement gold chain-link necklace, gold hoop earrings, oversized black sunglasses and a sandy brown Dior saddle bag.

The Dior Saddle is currently one of the most desired handbags with everybody from Kiara Advani, Khushi Kapoor to Nora Fatehi displaying their versions of it. It is priced at around Rs. 3.94 lakhs and instantly elevates outfits making them look chic and stylish.

Kriti's off-duty look is all things comfortable and stylish and we think this would make for the perfect outfit to sport during a shopping spree during the day. What are your thoughts on it? Where would you wear Kirti's outfit to? Comment below and let us know.

