Kriti Sanon's white off-shoulder Showpo ruched dress, red heels are PERFECT for Valentine's night: Yay or Nay?

Kriti Sanon's fashion game has gone up several notches in the past year. The 31-year-old Mimi actress who set our screens ablaze last year with her performances has also taken the street style game higher. From basic athleisure to comfortable loungewear and even styling her jeans and crop tops, Kriti Sanon has elevated her style game recently.

The Heropanti star made her way to the Kapil Sharma Show last evening and was dressed to the nines for it. Styled by Sukriti Grover, Kriti was decked up in a white corset-style bodycon dress. Her off-shoulder number from design house Showpo featured a ruched detailed bodice with a high-low hemline that went all the way up to her thighs, showing off her toned legs.

Kriti loves to accessorise her looks so we weren't surprised when they played a key role in shaping this look as well. A pair of brick red heels from Bollywood's favourite shoe brand Kat Maconie and a statement diamond choker necklace paired with matching earrings and stacked up rings completed Sanon's look.

Her makeup involved a flawless base, filled-in brows, ruby red lips and poker-straight centre-parted hair to complete her look.

Kriti's dress was as stylish as it gets and we loved the touch of red with her heels and lips, making us believe that her look is perfect for Valentine's Date night with bae.

