Kylie Jenner and momager Kris Jenner announce that Kylie Skin will produce hand sanitiser during Covid 19

Kylie Jenner secretly did her bit to help curb the Coronavirus without making too big a deal about it. The 22-year-old beauty mogul and billionaire is using her beaty empire for good to help fight against the pandemic.

Last week, Kylie quietly donated 1 million USD to help in supplying protective gear to healthcare professionals who are fighting Coronavirus and putting their lives on the front line.

Yesterday, taking yet another step to fight the pandemic, Jenner and mom who manages her, Kris, along with their investors, Coty, revealed through a representative that hand sanitisers will be manufactured at Coty's factories but at the same time will not affect the production of products manufactured for Kylie Skin. "The custom hand sanitiser includes a special message for recipients: 'Dedicated to first responders working to support our communities.'" the press release said.

Seems like Kylie took inspiration from big brands like Estee Lauder, Chanel and more who have also begun using their beauty production units to create hand sanitiser which is fast running out of the market.

Despite the news that production of Kylie Skin will not be affected, the production of Kylie and Kim's beauty lines has been halted due to California's statewide shelter-in-place order.

Kim Kardashian West also took to her instagram to share that she will be donating 1 Million USD to mothers and children affected by the virus and got slammed for it.

Kylie on the other hand, has been urging fans and followers to stay at home and practice social distancing by constantly posting about her day on her Instagram. She and her daughter Stormi, seem to love each other's company while they bundle up at home!

