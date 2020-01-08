Kylie Jenner CALLED OUT for wearing LV fur slippers post showing concern to animals being killed in Australia

Kylie Jenner has been one of the many influential people in the beauty and fashion industry and there’s no denying that! Not just that, the makeup mogul also has 156 million followers on Instagram so anything that she wears or does instantly becomes a trend. The 22-year-old billionaire is clearly making most of her fortune as she owns some of the most exquisite clothing, apparel and cars in the world. 

While she has quite the influencer, Ms Jenner recently shared her concerns regarding the Australian bush fires and specifically on the case of how it has resulted in the death of millions of animals. The crisis has left the world devastated and Kylie was clearly one of them. 

While her concern regarding the crisis was shared on her Instagram stories, the series of stories shared later left her fans agitated. The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan then shared a video of her baby pink pedicure but what the world had their eyes on was her real mink fur Louis Vuitton slippers that were made out of an actual animal. She immediately got called out for hypocrisy regarding animal deaths. 

Looks like Kylie has heard all the negative feedback and the makeup mogul has now made a hefty donation of 1 million USD to various relief organisations in Australia. Supporting Kylie on the hate she was receiving, her sisters, Kim and Khloe did come to the rescue and you can see their tweets for yourself:

 

 

What are your thoughts about the situation? Let us know in the comments section below.

