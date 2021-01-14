Kylie Jenner to Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan: Dirty browns are in every celebrity closet right now

From prominent Hollywood faces to popular Bollywood celebrities, everyone's latest obsession is the colour brown! Find out more

When it comes to fashion, trends are ever-evolving. Every few months you’ll spot an accessory or a colour or even an outfit style that literally everyone carries or wears. Now, these are simply called trends and when you have a celebrity sporting a trend, most of the fans follow. To make your life easier and your new year shopping list a bit more stylish and on point, we bring you the most loved trend right now. It’s not an accessory or piece of clothing but a family of colour.

Tan, beige, brown, ochre or camel - whatever you’d like to call this colour or its shades, it’s the hottest thing right now! Not just the Indian celebrities but even popular faces in Hollywood swear by their love for these ‘dirty browns.’ Here are some of the easy ways you can incorporate the colour family in your wardrobe as well!

First up, we have who has always had a thing for beige outfits. However, her recent airport look is proof that a lot can be done with the shades of brown. The actress chose a tan co-ord set that bore an oversized silhouette. Adding a layer to it, she chose for a brown trench paired with matching tie-up boots. It’s definitely a chic way to wear your comfortable outfits in all its glory.

Moving on, we have a prominent international face, Kylie Jenner who has always been known to be ahead of the game when it comes to picking the trendiest of pieces. The Calabasas socialite chose to twin with her daughter in a brown jacket.

Not just this time, she’s made quite the case for camel outfits over the last few weeks and it’s enough to serve quite a lot of inspiration.

Sister, Kim Kardashian also seems to approve of the same as she’s making the most of her neutral-toned wardrobe!

Close to home, we have Tara Sutaria who recently took her Instagram followers by awe as she shared a picture from her vacation. The brown printed monokini is definitely a great choice and undoubtedly a ‘trendy’ one.

Moving on to the younger crowd who are more prone to pick trends first than everyone else. We have who is making the most of her winter wardrobe. Just everyone else on the list, even Ms Khan chose two different shades of brown to make sure all eyes are on her.

Lastly, we have who did the same thing by picking out a monochromatic outfit. We loved the fact that she played around with textures and styles! (a textured shirt with crisply tailored pants)

So, what are you waiting for? It’s time for you to bring out all your browns and make a trendy statement!

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

