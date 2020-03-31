Kylie Jenner gave up her wigs during quarantine but still seems to rock this season’s hottest colour trend

While Kylie has ditched her wigs and weaves, she is still wearing this season’s hottest colour trend! Check it out

The Coronavirus pandemic has forced everyone to stay indoors and Kylie Jenner is also following this rule. The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, the 22-year-old is notorious for wearing some of the hottest trends. Not just that, she also manages to make quite a lot of clothing pieces and her experimental style go viral. Now, with a social media following like that, who wouldn’t turn into a trendsetter?

Coming back to reality, the quarantine has made us surf the most random websites while we waste most of our time on sharing ridiculous memes. This time though, as soon as we got to Instagram, Kylie’s stories popped up. After spending a good amount of time lurking, we found that the makeup mogul has ditched her statement-making wigs for a few chill weeks at home.

However, looking at her selfie video, it did not look like she had given up on fashion. The 22-year-old ‘self-made’ billionaire was still on top of her game as she sported the hottest colour trend of the season - bronde. Now, you’d be wondering, what the hell is ‘bronde’?

Well, bronde is a mixture of brown and blonde tones and if you do not believe this is a hot trend, go check out JLo’s profile for some of that eye-candy! Since everyone is practising social-distancing, it looks like the youngest Jenner is going to make a great deal out of this colour for a long while now!

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

