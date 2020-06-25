Kylie Jenner to Jennifer Aniston: Inside 7 celebrities' LAVISH closets

From an insane number of shoes to bags, these celebrities are living the dream while we are dreaming the life, looking at their closets!

Every person struggles with closet space. No matter how many closets you have, there are always more clothes to fit in. While we constantly struggle with a space problem and wonder where to keep new stuff we shop for, celebrities don't seem to have the same problem. Of course, they have lavish closets for all their outfits and shoes, so much so that they have the same show, bag and even outfit in multiple shades! Take a look at some of the most glamorous and huge closets celebrities have, that they took to share on their Instagram.

Kylie Jenner

Describing her shoe collection as 'pretty much every girl's dream' is quite the understatement for Kylie Jenner who often shares snippets of different angles of her closet on her Instagram. So far, it is safe to say that we want everything from her shoe and bag collections.

Jennifer Aniston

While we just got a sneak of it, Jen's closet looks completely zen and oh-so-organised with purses and outfits neatly arranged and hung as the diva posed nearby for her stylist.

Blake Lively

She doesn't have a stylist because she manages to put everything together on her own. The actress' closet only proves what a fashion freak she is with Louboutins in every single colour. We even spotted a few Lanvin and YSL pieces.

Mariah Carey

Sharing her shoe closet only on her Instagram, we got a peek of what it is like to love shoes so much that you have one in every colour. Understandably, she also revealed that it was her favourite room in her house.

Kim Kardashian West

The reality television star and mother of four took to her Instagram to share a peek of her closet behind her. We cannot take our eyes off the humongous collection of shoes and Birkin bags that are lining Kim Kardashian's walls! We wonder what her closet with all her outfits looks like.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton believes that if you like something, you need to have it in every colour. While most closets are modern and stylish, Paris managed to go OTT and even get a chandelier to add grandeur!

North West

With a mom like Kim Kardashian, North is already an influencer and even gets her custom clothing. She even has her own walk-in closet that she clearly loves spending time in, because, let's face it, who wouldn't?!

