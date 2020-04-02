Kylie Jenner is Kim Kardashian’s new makeup artist amid the quarantine

The Kardashian-Jenner clan have started helping each other out while social distancing. Find out more

The Kardashian-Jenner clan has always been popular when it comes to fashion. From literally starting new trends to selling out what they produce in a matter of minutes, they are truly powerful in their own way. While this is the case, one thing they are known for is how they are always together through thick and thin (except the times that they are fighting like cats and dogs over trivial matters).

Today, it proved to be no different as the youngest of the Kar-Jenner clan, Kylie Jenner came to the rescue of her elder sister, Kim. Kim who was a virtual guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was all decked up as she sat in her mom, Kris Jenner’s glam room. During the interview, she revealed that the family is practising social distancing. However, for the appearance, Kim asked Kylie for help since none of her makeup and hair artists was available. The 39-year-old was seen in a pulled back high braid that rested on her shoulders while her makeup was impeccably done with a perfectly blended base, winged eyeliner and loads of mascara.

She explained it saying, "I'm in my mom's glam room. Kylie did my makeup and my hair. I don't have anyone to do it and I'm not that good, so she, like, did all my makeup.” The reality star further added, "And that's the first time I've seen her, 'cause the whole family is (practising social) distancing."

