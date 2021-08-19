Kylie Jenner makes a foray into swimwear line and here’s how to get a step closer to wear bikinis like her

A journey that kick-started with Kylie Cosmetics’ lip kits in 2015 has now led the beauty mogul, Kylie Jenner afoot in launching her swimwear line. If you've paid close attention to her vacation pictures, you know you've had your fun moment already with her array of bikinis. Those were so perfectly styled and brought an abundance of glamour.

Stormi’s mommy took to Instagram recently to share pictures of her Kylie Swim products. The cut-out monokinis have us hooked thanks to its hues and the fit that hugged her body so well. She captioned one of her stories as “working on @kylieswim and I can't wait to share.” While the second story gave us a mini peek at her collection and it read, “on set @Kylieswim coming soon”. Her last story had her in an orange underwire one-piece number in which she tagged the brand account. The Kardashian and Jenner family doesn’t give a pause in launching something new from perfumes to skincare and drinks, they’re so full of swanky surprises.

Be it for birthdays or when the sisters are up for a shoot, there’s a new collection that is sure to hit the stores and the websites. For instance, Kylie’s 24th birthday brought oodles of shine with her 24K collection. We couldn’t get enough of how amazing it looked. We’re eager to see the many merchandise that the entrepreneur will soon bring to the table through her new brand.

