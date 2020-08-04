Kylie Jenner to Meghan Markle: 3 Times celebrities ditched leopards and opted for cow prints instead

While snakeskin, leopard prints, tiger prints and more animal prints have all had their time, cow prints were unusual and also had the biggest celebrities wearing it. Take a look!

Traditional prints have always been around. The leopard print, zebra print, snakeskin, crocodile print, etc. have all had their time. An unusual one that was on the radar of celebrities, was the cow print!

Animal prints have always caught the attention of people. The cow print has caught the eye of many who have been sporting it in multiple colours as well! Take a look at how some of the biggest trendsetters sported the print in any way they could!

Meghan Markle

Known to pick out traditional solid colours when it comes to her outfits and accessories, Meghan Markle proved that she hadn't let go of her experimental gene when she stepped out in a pair of cow printed shoes. Her brown and white pumps clashed with her ootd making for a daring look in her own way!

Kylie Jenner

A new trend and Kylie not part of it? Impossible! The beauty mogul opted for a one-piece swimsuit while on a holiday. She completed it with a silver belt buckle and a straw cowboy hat to shelter her from the sun.

Victoria Beckham

The print even got fashionista Victoria Beckham's approval as she launched a new collection which also featured a black and white cow printed shirt that she matched with a similar skirt, looking Posh!

What are your thoughts on the cow print? Are you going to try your hand out at it? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: 5 Tricks Meghan Markle has memorised to ALWAYS look chic and put together

Share your comment ×