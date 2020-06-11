Kylie Jenner’s beauty brand faces backlash for revealing there are only 13 percent of black employees

After the Forbes report, Kylie Jenner is back in a pickle as she gets slammed for revealing the percentage of black employees in her company.

Just a few days ago, Kylie Jenner got herself out of a pickle and now she's back in on her issue. The makeup mogul and beauty business owner joined the Pull up for Change challenge where she revealed the percentage of black employees in her company. In a post shared by Kylie Cosmetics, it revealed that they were proud to join the challenge and discuss the issue at hand amid the Black Lives Matter protests. In the post, they shared 47% of their employees are BIPOC (black, indigenous and people of colour) out of which 13% are black while the other 53% are white. The last line also read that the company was 100% women-identifying.

The brand captioned the photo, 'Kylie Cosmetics is here for Pull Up for Change, for our team, and for the black community. We are proud of the diversity within our company, with a team of Black, White, Asian, Native American, Hispanic and Middle Eastern women. As our team grows we commit to a continued focus on ethnic diversity in the workplace and the recruitment of black employees. The numbers you see above represent the people at our Kylie Cosmetics/Kylie Skin HQ. Our leadership team is made up of two people, @Kyliejenner and @KrisJenner.’ they ended the post by thanking people, ‘Thank you @pullupforchange and @heysharonc @uomabeauty for bringing an important issue to the forefront of the conversation in our industry.'

Fans were quick to respond to the post. While the company was true about their numbers and used it as a way to strike conversation, fans and other followers of the cosmetic brand made sure their opinions were read.

The brand was also quick to reply to quite a few positive responses.

For the unversed, this move was sparked through the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests in America where they are fighting against police violence and racism.

