Kylie Jenner serves 2 chicest looks with the cute baby bump; Yay or Nay?

It rained good news a few days ago and our hearts have been bursting with joy. We're talking about Kylie Jenner expecting a baby, again! Little girl Stormi, her mother, and her father, Travis Scott shared this ecstatic news via Instagram and their fans find it difficult to stay calm. Here's how she styled herself last night with the adorable bump.

The world knew how secretive her first pregnancy turned out to be. We could barely get a glimpse of her baby bump but the makeup and swimwear mogul seems to take the other route this time where all mommies-to-be are going to receive more lessons than one on maternity style. We guess it’s safe to say, we could all use a few tips from her as always. It’s only natural to go gaga over a glam queen who slays every day and leaves the world impressed with all that she dons. Spotted by the paps outside as she headed towards the NYFW show for LaQuan Smith’s show, she chose a sheer catsuit from the same designer. Her OOTN wasn’t the one that’s often seen before. She donned the one-piece lacey number over a beige bra and bottoms giving us a glimpse of her pretty bump that made us say, “touch wood”.

Kylie teamed it with a sheer black fabric that was tied around her skirt as a wrap skirt. This to us emanated a beauty vibe, reminding us of sarongs. To sign off her natty look, an oversized black blazer with shoulder pads made the most stellar entry one can ever imagine. A black mini handbag and strappy heels locked her fashionable look. Gracing her pretty features was the matte makeup, well-contoured, glossy lips, and cheeks all pink. Her pulled-back hair also made a case with tendrils that deserve applause.

The 24-year-old diva looked radiant and peppy with that orange dual-toned long leather jacket. It agreed easy with her pointed-toe pumps and we’re pretty intrigued with the usage of two tops in this look. The printed tee played as the crop top and the second printed tee was tied around the former one. Probably to blur the clear view of her bump, or chances could be that Kylie may have wished to experiment. She paired these with black denim pants. This casual look was amped up with neck chains stacked, gold earrings, bangles, fingerings, and a Louis Vuitton brown and cream bucket bag made with leather. Her side-parted hairdo and matte skin were sure the highlights of our day.

