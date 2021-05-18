Kylie Jenner shows you 5 ways to seize the day in white ensembles

Kylie Jenner often floods her Instagram with pictures of herself in white outfits. When we see a style queen doing what she does best, we want to seek serious fashion inspiration from her. Get trendy in white like Kylie!

Do you binge-watch ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’? The American television series takes us through the extravagant life of Kardashians and Jenners. It sure gets our eyes stuck to the screen, thanks to their lifestyle. Talking about the luxe life, Kylie Kristen Jenner gives us all 101 reasons every day to fancy all that is owned by her. The Moghul of Kylie Cosmetics knows no bounds when it comes to dressing up herself or her little girl Stormi Webster. She surely swears by leading a boss babe life.

Her Instagram is the perfect fashion carousel that will help add elements of grandeur to your fashion and beauty game. Consider her a biggie when it comes to decking up her lips and lids in makeup. Winged eyeliner, arched brows, matte pouts, dyed mane, and painted nails are so very Kylie Jenner. Our heart sure skips a beat when we spot her in white ensembles. A little skeptical of picking white as your go-to wear? Worry no more! We’ve scoured through her looks and pulled out a few references to show that your style stakes are meant to be soaring high just like Kylie’s.

This white shirt dress featuring a raglan cut, tailor collar, and oversized sleeves has our heart. She keeps it all classy with straight hair, a pair of dangles, and a soft pouch bag bearing an attachable golden chain sling.

Dreaming of the wintery vibes? Kylie shows a sure-shot way of slaying in white that blends so perfectly with the snow as the backdrop. She opted for a slinky knitted jumpsuit with a fur-like collar and cuffs.

Latex love is for real when it comes to Kardashians and Jenner sisters. Sporting the white noodle strap and bubblegum pink latex pants she makes us want to snag this party-ready pair.

Ride on the Jenner fashion wave! She sure knows how to keep ‘em blues away by sporting a crop top with crew neck, printed straight-cut pants, and a satchel bag. For a shimmery touch, wrap a waist chain and flaunt your midriff. Looking for a little colour play? Kylie makes an edgy statement with this t-shirt dress. Her knack for pairing it up with a pine green corset belt and thigh-high boots sure deserves applause. Which is your favourite look? Let us know in the comments below. For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion Also Read | Miss Universe 2021: Adline Castelino makes India proud as 3rd runner up; Miss Mexico Andrea Meza wins

Credits :INSTAGRAM

