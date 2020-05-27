Kylie Jenner wore a quarantine outfit worth Rs 49 lakh and we cannot keep calm

Kylie Jenner is currently locked away in her USD 38 million mansion and her quarantine outfit will make you feel poor. Check it out

Quarantine has become all about chilling in your pyjamas and binge-watching movies all night long. We’d consider ourselves lucky if we even get a chance to change into our work clothes every once in a while. But as far as Kylie is concerned, the 22-year-old is living her best life. The makeup mogul is quarantined in her recently bought USD 38 million mansion in Los Angeles.

While playing tennis with Chanel accessories and dressing up to click pictures in her luxury cars seems like an everyday deal to her, this time around she broke the record and dressed down to her bikini top. While her perfect curves and makeup skills were out to display in her recent picture shared on Instagram, all our eyes were on her ensemble.

The ‘self-made billionaire’ made quite the statement as she opted for a skimpy black bikini top and styled it with a pair of orange jeans that bore black crosses along the side. While Kylie has been making the most by displaying her curves, she accessorised this look with a pair of diamond earrings. While surfing the internet, we found out that while the outfit seemed super simple, it was mind-blowingly expensive.

According to @KylieJennerCloset, the jeans seem to be made of diamonds opposed to fabric because they cost a whopping USD 15K which is approximately INR 11.3 lakhs. Adding to it are her diamond studs that are worth USD 50K which is INR 37 lakhs. Compared to this, her back bikini top seems cheap costing just USD 259 which is INR 19000 approximately.

We’re here in our pyjamas thinking about Kylie’s outfit, what are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

