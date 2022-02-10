Kylie Jenner's bag to Rihanna's coat: 7 Celeb inspired ways to don heart shaped accessories on Valentine's Day

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, there is a scurry for last-minute gifts and presents. And while you can wear all the shades of red and pink possible, no Valentine's look is complete without the inclusion of the cliched and iconic heart. And what better way to include dainty hearts into your accessories and even jewellery!

Need some inspiration? These celebrities who sported them have carefully picked out heart-shaped dainty pieces to make a statement and we're taking notes!

Kylie Jenner

The beauty mogul has a soft spot for handbags and we weren't surprised to see her carry a vintage Chanel heart-shaped bag on her arm, defining the term arm candy perfectly. She styled the heart-shaped chain-link number with the iconic Chanel logo on it with a newspaper printed crop top and jeans, for a monochrome look.

Kate Middleton

Looking for a more subtle way to include hearts in your outfit? Kate Middleton sported dainty heart-shaped earrings that aren't too bold and can easily be hidden away with locks of your hair. They are also perfect for the minimal soul who wants to make a statement without being too bold about it.

Blake Lively

Delve into the colour of the day by taking notes from Blake Lively who isn't afraid of going over-the-top when it comes to her outfits. The Gossip Girl star sported a red mini Georges Chakra dress with matching red embellishments and accessorised her outfit with statement stacked-up rings, out of which two were red heart-shaped ruby coloured stones embellished with diamonds. You can say the actress literally wore her heart on her sleeve!

Katy Perry

Keen on making a more bold statement? We suggest you take notes from Katy Perry! The American singer-songwriter accessorised her ruffle white blouse with a pair of statement bold heart earrings that were embellished with glittery diamonds. Her eyes were defined with bold eyeliner and deep red lips completed her look.

Megan Fox

The newly-engaged actress flaunted her engagement ring that was in the shape of a heart. The Transformers star showed off her emerald and solitaire combination ring by striking a pose with it. If you are planning on tying the knot with bae, consider investing in a similar heart-shaped ring to flaunt your love.

Lana Condor

The To All the Boys I've Loved actress also took the romantic route to promote her film by accessorising her simple white lace dress with a pair of drop-heart earrings with embellishments in between. If you have an affinity for heart-shaped jewellery, this statement piece will inspire you!

Rihanna

If you're keen on flaunting your love for red and romance, Rihanna's lavish faux-fur heart-shaped coat is just right for you! The Fenty Beauty founder sported a bright red heart-shaped coat to keep cosy, over a pair of distressed shorts and styled her opulent look with a quilted black bag and strappy stilettos.

