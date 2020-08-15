Kylie Jenner's beachy birthday wardrobe is worth crushing over

Kylie Jenner celebrates her birthday by the beach and it is her wardrobe that has caught our attention.

Lockdown birthdays have been a bit of a drab considering zoom calls and Cale cutting sessions was all we got. But such is not the case with Kylie Jenner who literally just turned 23 and is making half the world jealous with her birthday Instagram spam. While photo shoots are common when it comes to the Kardashian-Jenner clan, she took it a notch higher as she posed in a monochromatic number with a custom made Roman numerical - 23 written across her body with diamond crystals. Not just that she also cut a cake with her daughter Stormi and it's the cutest thing you'll see today.

While she's definitely documenting her birthday with photoshoots, she seems to be having the time of her life on a beachy birthday vacation. She not only twinned with Stormi in matching white beach dresses, she also took it a notch higher with two of our favourite colourful minis.

Her birthday dress was courtesy of her friend, French fashion designer and creative director of Balmain, Olivier Rousteing. The mini strappy number was clad with huge colourful stones all over while it showed off her perfectly curved hourglass figure.

Her next dress was another colourful creation with waist cut-outs that showed enough of her toned midriff. She styled it with a full face of glam while her long brown mane was let down in beachy waves. We're a fan!

What are your thoughts about her beachy wardrobe? Let us know in the comments section below.

