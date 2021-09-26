Lady Gaga brings out classic Hollywood glamour in an elegant Schiaparelli dress and blonde hair: Yay or Nay?

Whether it be actors or singers, Bollywood or Hollywood, nobody fails with their fashion style. Lady Gaga, one of the top singers has always made it her priority to impress her fans. The American artist is known for her strong voice and exuberant outfits. She missed the VMAs as well as the Met this year, she did attend the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Gaga has created some memorable fashion looks we can never forget. She is back in her game as she walked the Red carpet with her amazing look at the opening. She looked all dramatic with her outfit and her hair.

The 35-year-old singer brought back a classic Hollywood glam look in her attire. She donned a floor-length black velvet bodycon gown and a powder blue silk shawl over the arms. Her outfit was custom made by Schiaparelli, an Italian couture. Gaga accessorised her outfit with expensive diamond dangle earrings and a ring.

The Grammy winner made our heads turn as she once again dyed her hair blonde. She opted for old Hollywood style hair with side-parted hair from the front and a pouffe bun at the back. No doubt she looked all glamourous. To keep the whole look in place, she went for a glam makeup look with filled brows, smokey glitter eyes, dramatic lashes, white kohl, bronzed face and nude plum lips.

Gaga is definitely a winner for dramatic looks. From her makeup to her outfit, everything was just glam. She gave a nice tribute to American fashion.

How did you like her look? Tell us in the comments down below.

Follow for more fashion updates @Pinkvillafashion.