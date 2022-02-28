Lady Gaga exudes glamour in a custom Armani Prive strapless gown and Tiffany & Co. jewels at the SAG Awards

When Lady Gaga walks the red carpet, she always manages to make fans and critics stop and stare. Known for her fashion prowess, the American singer-songwriter walked the red carpet at the SAG Awards where she was nominated for her role in House of Gucci. The show held in California saw some of the most celebrated actors walk the red carpet for the award show that honours the finest works of the television and film industries.

Gaga made jaws drop as she strutted the red carpet in a custom-made gown from Armani Prive. Her strapless white gown featured a gold bustier with a plunging sweetheart neckline. The satin column gown featured a mermaid silhouette that accentuated her hourglass figure. Gaga, who is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her work in House of Gucci, accessorised the luxurious gown with a statement diamond necklace from Tiffany & co., statement diamond dangling earrings and a matching diamond ring.

Her blonde hair was styled to one side and into easy waves. Defined black cat eyes topped over white eyeshadow, filled-in brows and flushed pink glossy lips completed the singer-songwriter's red carpet look for the evening.

It is safe to say Gaga looked effortlessly glamorous at the awards show. We can't get over her stunning customised gown at the awards show. What are your thoughts? Comment below and let us know.

