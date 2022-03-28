Lady Gaga made us go gaga over her pale yellow tulle gown from Rodarte for the Oscars viewing party

The 94th Academy Awards is being hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes in Los Angeles. While several celebrities were spotted in their sartorial bests at the Oscars red carpet yesterday, Lady Gaga skipped it to attend the 30th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards viewing party. Though her phenomenal performance in the House of Gucci won praises from the audience, the 36-year-old wasn’t nominated for Oscars. She will be attending the Oscars as a presenter this year. What took our mind aside from all that is her pale yellow tulle gown that channelled old Hollywood glamour.

Lady Gaga looked stunning in her yellow strapless gown from Rodarte that she teamed with a layered diamond necklace and matching diamond earrings. Her gorgeous gown in pastel hue was adorned with tiny glittering sequins and featured tulle fabric extension like an off-shoulder sleeve. The beautiful gown by designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy subtly sparkled at every turn and eluded drama! The voluminous floor-sweeping skirt and bodice featuring a gathered pleat pattern made it a show-stopping look.

The ‘Rain on Me’ singer glammed up painting her lips classic red and looking breathtakingly beautiful with well-groomed brows, falsies, peachy eyeshadow, hints of blush and an offbeat chic hairdo. We love the fact that her gown matched with her hair and she looked absolutely stunning in her minimal yet glamorously dramatic look.

What are your thoughts on Gaga's pale yellow draped tulle gown by Rodarte

