Lady Gaga makes heads turn in a sheer DRAMATIC purple Gucci gown at the House of Gucci UK premiere

Lady Gaga is undeniably one of the most influential fashion icons in the world. The musical sensation turned actor has made headlines multiple times thanks to not just her performances but also her choice of outfits. The 35-year-old star is all set for her next film, The House of Gucci. At the UK Premiere of the film, she wore a magnificent Gucci dress on the red carpet.

The A Star is Born actress made the red carpet her runway in a lavish purple gown for the premiere of her film in London. Gaga's extravagant purple gown chiffon gown was straight off the Gucci Spring 2022 Love Parade Runway. Her dress bore a daring thigh-high slit and a wrap-style bodice. She completed her look with black fishnet stockings and her iconic monster mother boots. A pair of bejewelled black sheer gloves and a statement silver necklace.

As always, Gaga's makeup is also worth a mention. A platinum silver wig with bangs, a flawless makeup base, filled-in brows, shimmery purple eyeshadow that matched her outfit and glossy lips completed the actor's red carpet look.

The American singer-songwriter who plays the role of Patrizia Reggiani in the film posed alongside co-stars Adam Driver, Jared Leto and Salma Hayek who also put their most fashionable foot forward.

