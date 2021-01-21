Lady Gaga picks out a custom Schiaparelli dress for Inauguration & instantly gets compared to The Hunger Games

Lady Gaga is not the one to miss out on a historic fashion moment and at the Inauguration, she makes sure to live up this fact! Check it out

Yesterday was a historic day as the two-term Vice President, Joe Biden took to his role as the 46th President of the United States. While all eyes were on him, this historic moment also saw the former President, Barack Obama and the former FLOTUS Michelle Obama looking their absolute best.

The fashion quotient was on an all-time high as we saw symbolic references in the colours and outfits worn by Madam Vice President, Kamala Harris and the new first lady, Dr Jill Biden. While we had the whole political crew in place, there were celebrities in attendance too.

Singing the National anthem was Lady Gaga and we all know that she isn’t the one to pass on a historic fashion moment. The actress and singer made sure her outfit was the centre of attraction as she chose for a custom Schiaparelli dress. The outfit bore a navy jacket with a large dove brooch that symbolises peace. Her red sirt then flared out in an OTT form and made sure to grab all the eyeballs. She also chose for gloves to match with the outfit. A twisted braid updo was her choice of hairstyle for the day.

The internet was quick to react to this as they compared it to the outfits from ‘The Hunger Games.’ Even the official account joined in on the fun.

we’re missing one of our mockingjay pins, has anybody seen it? — The Hunger Games (@TheHungerGames) January 20, 2021

While a few compared the outfit with the movie, others melted away in the oomph and confidence she brought to the event.

Lady Gaga looking like a queen about to get crowned at the Capitol today at Biden's #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/JeuPzbw59C — GAGA NOTIFY (@gaganotify) January 20, 2021

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Former FLOTUS Michelle Obama picked SYMBOLIC & fashionable outfit for Inauguration Day & we can't stop staring

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×