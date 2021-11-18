Lady Gaga STUNS in a black Armani dress for the House of Gucci premiere in NYC

All set for her next film, The House of Gucci, where Gaga stars as Patrizia Reggiani, Lady Gaga has been setting red carpets on fire with her recent looks. The Star is Born actress proved her acting prowess in her debut film and is all set to create magic yet again with Adam Driver, Salma Hayek and Jared Leto.

For the NYC premiere of the film, the Bad Romance singer picked out a Giorgio Armani dress in a midnight black shade. The 35-year-old looked nothing short of breath-taking in the sensuous outfit which featured a deep, plunging neckline and a halter neck style. The bust area of Gaga's gown featured a sheer detailing with a skin tone matching bodice beneath. From waist-down, the outfit hugged her slender figure and accentuated the hourglass shape of her body.

Adding to this glamorous look was Lady Gaga's makeup. Heavy, dark eyes, ruby red glossy lips, her platinum blonde hair styled to perfection in a top bun and bangs left loose. A statement silver bracelet and diamond earrings accessorised the American singer and actress' look for the red carpet and ensured she looked nothing short of dazzling.

What are your thoughts on Lady Gaga's latest look? Yay or Nay? Are you pumped to see the star opposite Adam Driver in the upcoming House of Gucci fashion film? Comment below and let us know.

