Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift to Priyanka Chopra: 10 Celebs who wore rainbow outfits & honoured the LGBTQ+ community

To close pride month, we take a look at all the times Hollywood stars decked up in Pride colours to honour the community.

Pride Month is celebrated in June every year in honour and support of the LGBTQ+ community. The month-long celebration involves marches, parties, events, concerts, workshops, picnics and so much more with millions of participants all over the world.

Celebrities are also heavily involved in celebrating the community and have been allies to them for a while. And what better way to show their support than outfits? Take a look at when the hottest Hollywood stars stepped out in Pride colours.

Billy Porter

Trust Billy Porter to shut things down! The Pose actor wore a custom Christian Siriano gown for the 2019 NYC Pride Parade. The tulle outfit featured a ruffle neck and he styled it with floral earrings and silver peep-toe pumps, making for one of the best looks!

Cara Delevingne

The American supermodel made a strong statement at the 2019 MET Gala in a rainbow coloured Dior jumpsuit. She accessorised this with massive headgear and a walking stick that matched her outfit. With her hair pulled up into a sleek, high ponytail, Cara's look was all things fierce.

Katy Perry

For an interview, Katy Perry was spotted in a shimmery Attico rainbow sequin wrap-style mid-length dress. She styled this with black pantyhose and bright red heels. Her platinum blonde locks were styled to one side and she completed the look with yellow-tinted sunglasses.

Lady Gaga

For the 2019 NYC Pride Match, Lady Gaga rocked a custom Versace look for her performance. The Bad Romance singer wore multiple rainbow-hued pieces including a rainbow coloured denim jacket over a black strapless crop top. High-waisted denim jeans with rainbow beaded tassels and thigh-high sequin rainbow boots made for Gaga's fun look!

Mindy Kaling

Kaling showed her support towards the LGBTQ+ community in a Pride flag dress! Her horizontal stripe rainbow-hued dress bore a one-shoulder sleeve. Styled with bright yellow heels, the outfit was simple and to the point!

Jonas

After her wedding, Priyanka Chopra Jonas dove straight to work and attended an event in a shimmery sequin rainbow coloured vertical stripe halter dress with a plunging neckline. We love how the diva accessorised her look with her mangalsutra and chooda and even sported sindoor on her head!

Taylor Swift

For the Wango Tango show, the You Need To Calm Down singer picked out a fringed rainbow coordinated set in the form of a crop top and matching shorts. Neon spray painted sneakers, her blonde hair styled to perfection completed this carefree and fun look.

Zendaya

The Euphoria actor sported pride colours in the most subtle way. For the premiere of a film, Zendaya picked out a coordinated set by Rani Zakhem which bore a strapless bustier-style crop top with mosaic-style squares on it. Styled with a high-waisted skirt and a dramatic ruffle detail that also bore matching rainbow blocks, it made for an unusual and fun look.

Harry Styles

Never shying away from making a statement, Harry Styles has always been an ally of the LGBTQ+ community. Doing subtlety right, the Watermelon Sugar singer wore a white bomber jacket with a rainbow coloured pattern at the back, for a performance.

Kamala Harris

Madam Vice President showed her support for the community wearing a sparkly rainbow-coloured jacket at the San Francisco Pride March. Harris donned the denim jacket over a pair of white pants and a black tee, making quite a statement with her outfit.

Are you on board with the rainbow-coloured outfit trend? Which do you like best? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :getty images

