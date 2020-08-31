Lady Gaga's MTV VMAs looks were all about her masks: ALL the times she changed her mask to match her outfit

Making the award show her personal runway, Lady Gaga changed her mask as many times as she changed her outfits at the MTV Video Music Awards. Take a look!

For the longest time, Lady Gaga has turned red carpets into her personal runway by experimenting with outfits and going over the top with some dramatic outfits. This time around, despite the pandemic, Lady Gaga decided to one-up her previous looks and give them a twist.

Following all the precautions, Lady Gaga wore face masks while performing, which matched with all her outfits. For every appearance on stage, Gaga had a new mask on.

Take a look at some of the finest ones of the night.

While accepting her award, Lady Gaga dressed up in a silver holographic dress with spikes and feathers. She accessorised with a hot pink face mask that was clamped on to her face and even had holes for eyes!

To accept her next award, Lady Gaga wore a metallic leaf green gown on the stage that she accessorised with a statement necklace with pearls and a maroon mask with horns through it!

For her performance on stage with Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga switched up her face mask yet again! While Ariana donned a simple black surgical mask, Lady Gaga picked out one with a light inside the cage-like structure. Her glamorous eye makeup also made the singer stand out.

While walking the red carpet, Lady Gaga didn't exactly wear a mask but still managed to shield her face with the help of what looked like a fish bowl. It ensured the top half of her face - till her lips were covered well thanks to the large glass bowl.

What are your thoughts on Lady Gaga's masks? Would you also change your mask with every outfit, like she did? Comment below and let us know.

