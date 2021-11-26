Lady Gaga's outfits for the House of Gucci red carpet events was bold, beautiful and every bit MAJESTIC

The much-awaited fashion film, House of Gucci starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Salma Hayek and Jared Leto has already caused quite a buzz. The film explores the journey of the Gucci family legacy with twisted dark secrets and even murder. While the outfits in the film are noteworthy, Lady Gaga's red carpet looks for the different premieres of the film are also worth a mention.

For the UK Premiere, we weren't entirely surprised when Gaga hit the red carpet in a Gucci outfit. The magnificence of the garment though was unexpected. The A Star Is Born actress turned the red carpet into her personal runway in a purple chiffon gown straight off the Gucci Spring 2022 Love Parade Runway. It bore a thigh-high slit and wrap-style bodice. Black fishnet stockings and her monster boots completed the singer's outfit.

For the Milan premiere of the much-awaited film, Gaga struck a pose in a scarlet red Versace dress. It bore a corset-style bodice with cutouts at her chest and waist, a thigh-high slit and a long train. The satin number hugged the 35-year-old's hourglass figure. Red pumps, dramatic makeup and a statement necklace completed her look.

Her third look at the NYC premiere of House of Gucci was all about making jaws pop. The Paparazzi singer looked breath-taking in a black Giorgio Armani gown which featured a deep, plunging neckline with a halter-neck style tulle top with a sheer detailing with a skin-tone bodice beneath. From waist-down, the body-hugging velvet material helped Gaga flaunt her curves. A bow at her neck, diamond earrings and a statement diamond chain-link bracelet completed her look.

At the LA premiere of her film, the actress chose a sparkly green Valentino number. Her strapless dress featured a knot-style detail at her chest and a floor-sweeping train. Deep red lips, dramatic eye makeup, her platinum blonde hair cropped short and a statement solitaire necklace elevated the singer's red carpet look.

