Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Aditi Rao Hydari, Sania Mirza & all the key trends you cannot miss from Day 2

Fashion has exploded in our country in the past few decade. Be it the way design is perceived, creative expansions of our designers, celebrities being open to experimenting with silhouettes and colours or the tastes of the audiences and customers evolving over the years. Fashion as a phenomenon broke out in the 80s where one could take that up as a profession too. With a lot of backing and support Indian fashion has bloomed with a hope and scope to flourish all the more. More and more young and aspiring fashion enthusiasts are following their passion and making their dreams come true. Fashion weeks have always been an exciting part for every design aficionado, with the ongoing LFW, let’s check out all the dope from Day 2.

Day 2 was all about sustainable fashion, an extremely important and crucial chapter for the entire fashion industry all over the World. The second day at LFW was all about going down the eco-friendly road, wearing comfortable sustainable clothes and bringing about a change in the business and industry. Off white, creams and beiges dominated the day. A-line silhouettes, pig tails, lacing up shoes, peplum sarees, stunning organza fabric and crochet were the highlights and key trends that we spotted at this gala affair.

Sania Mirza walked the ramp for Eka. Dressed in a beautiful floor length black number coupled with an ankle length, full sleeves indigo jacket was Mirza standing tall in all its glory. The stunner styled her look with brushed open hair, a flawless face of makeup and confidence that could take over the entire World.

We also saw the gorgeous Aditi Rao Hydari gliding down the runway for Ritu Kumar. The beauty looked flawless as she dressed up in a flawless floral printed dress. The high-low dress was styled with a center parted open straight hair with black knee length boots and a dramatic eyeliner. Stunning.

Day 2 definitely packed in a lot of punch with the key trends which could become huge this season. Let’s see what Day 3 has in store for us.

