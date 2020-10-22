Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Day 1 of the digital designer showcases by Raw Mango & Gaurang made our jaws drop

The fashion week has turned digital and here’s everything that went down yesterday. Check it out

It is always fun to welcome each season with the fashion week. The glam, glitz and the hustle of running from one show to another cannot be compared. Over the years, we’ve managed to see some of the most stunning designer collections and boy were they jaw-dropping. Now, keeping in mind the pandemic, the LFW went digital this season. While we did miss the hustle, we are glad that the industry is moving further, even if it means watching your favourite designer showcases on your phone or laptop screens.

Yesterday marked Day 1 of the Lakme Fashion Week and like always it started with a sustainable agenda in mind. With designers and labels making the most of available during the lockdown, the collections were enthraling and worth every minute of your times.

It started off with the showcases by GenNext designer labels - Dhatu Design Studio, Mishe and The Loom Art putting forward a stunning show. All three designers showcased their creativity by carefully filling the sustainable lines.

Moving on we saw Malai that left a lasting impression on us with their new-age apparel. The accessories were designed from coconut malai biocomposite and supporting materials like waxed canvas.

Next on the show list was a collection called ‘Taramati’ displayed by Gaurang Shah. The fashion film was no less of a traditional bliss! He amalgamated different kinds of weaves and embroidery techniques into one to create a masterpiece! With dancers adding fluidity to the fil, models walked down the temple stairs in some of the most exquisite woven and embroidered wonders.

The next showcase saw not one, not two but six ace designers showing their love for sustainable clothing and fashion. Each one better than the other, the fusion film was definitely worth the watch!

Abraham & Thakore showcased their classic block-printed wonder which was an eye-pleasing merger of modern silhouettes with traditional Indian textiles.

Rajesh Pratap Singh’s collection for Satya Paul showed off the beauty of double Ikat, which is 13 centuries old, was even used as currency on the famous Silk Route.

Anavila Mishra knows her textiles right and created the festive collection, 'Dhanak' which literally means a rainbow in Sanskrit. Her collection was all about colours that fit right with the festive vibe of her outfits.

Next, Payal Khandwala showcased a collection of Jamdaani sarees with colour-blocked silks and traditional motifs exaggerated to create a gorgeous printed story! She’s known for her colour-blocked drapes and still manages to bring something new to the table.

Urvashi Kaur went down the androgynous route with her signature Shibori tie-dye. Her oversized silhouettes and trans-seasonal relaxed clothing options stole the show.

Suket Dhir took matters into his own hands and gave the traditional silk brocade a modern twist. He gave the glorious brocade a power twist and we are in awe!

Sanjay Garg’s label Raw Mango closed Day 1 of LFW with a bang! Sanjay Garg took us on a nostalgic journey of his childhood days spent in Rajasthan. With traditional folklore humming in our ears, he ditched glamorous models for a more homely and Indian feel. The silk wonders in bright and exciting colour set the mood for the festive season while the deep-rooted traditional essence, the harmony of colour, textiles and silhouettes made us fall in love with his collection all over again.

