Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks ravishing in a green gown as she walks the ramp; See PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the limelight again when she walked down the ramp at the recently held Lakme Fashion Week 2020. Check out her pictures.

The much awaited Lakme Fashion Week 2020 which kick – started on February 12th has finally wrapped up today i.e. on February 16th. The grand event witnessed the ramp walks of numerous well – known celebs from the Bollywood film industry including Janhvi Kapoor, , , Rakul Preet Singh, Aditya Roy Kapur and many others. Today also many known faces walked down the ramp at the event’s grand finale much to the excitement of the fans and the onlookers.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is known as one of the most fashionable actresses of the Bollywood film industry, looked ravishing as she walked the ramp wearing a bottle green body sculpting gown. Her attire also featured a plunging neckline that has been cascaded in a corset – like structure and an over – the – top sheer net – like train. Kareena opted for a nude makeup look wherein she showcased a soft smokey lower lash line and nude glossy lips. She also tied her hair up into a neat bun.

Check out the pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan below:

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been an all – time favourite of Lakme Fashion Week since the past few years. Her impeccable style sense and sartorial fashion choices are one of the main reasons behind onlookers cheering her up whenever she walks the ramp. The actress stole the limelight last year too when she walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week 2019 in an all – black gown.

What do you think of Kareena’s latest outfit at the Lakme Fashion Week 2020? Do let us know in the comments section.

Credits :Pinkvilla

