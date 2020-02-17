Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Tara Sutaria, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor & more showstoppers at the fashion event

Lakme Fashion Week 2020: The 5-day event saw the biggest Bollywood faces walk as showstoppers. Catch up on all that went down during Lakme Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020!

Lakme Fashion Week 2020: In the last few decades, fashion has taken over the country. Everybody wants to look good and dress well no matter where they are heading to, the occasion or event. One of the biggest fashion events of the year, the event that sets trends and rules of fashion, is Lakme Fashion Week. The 5-day long event saw designers showcasing their latest collection that is perfect for summer. Furthermore, the who's who from Bollywood, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Tara Sutaria, Rakul Preet Singh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Janhvi Kapoor and more strutted the runway as they played showstopper for designers at the fashion week.

Take a look at all the celebrity showstopeprs below!

1. Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Begum of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan, closed Lakme Fashion Week as she played showstopper for designer Amit Aggarwal. Kareena donned an emerald green dress that featured a sweetheart neckline with a deep plunge. The top half of Kareena's bodice featured embellishments and then opened up into a pleated skirt with a long train and Aggarwal's iconic defined lines on it.

2. Vicky Kaushal

Bhoot actor Vicky Kaushal looked dapper as ever as he walked the runway for the second time at Lakme Fashion Week, for designer Kunal Rawal. The actor sported an all-white outfit that featured multiple layers. He sported a white knit tee over which he donned an embroidered waistcoat and paired it with crisp white formal pants. A white sherwani with golden brocade work on it that he donned as a jacket, completed Vicky's look for LFW.

Vicky also opened Lakme Fashion Week as he played showstopper for the same designer on day 1 of the event. Kaushal picked a contrasting look for this in a black number. A long monochrome shirt with an asymmetrical black print on it paired with a black sherwani and formal black pants made for a dapper look.

3. Janhvi Kapoor

Along with Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor too played showstopper on day 1 Lakme Fashion Week. She donned an outfit by Rahul Mishra which featured a blue top that flowed into a botanical embroidered skirt. Janhvi also opted for hair extensions that looked extremely elegant on her.

4. Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia looked like an absolute diva as she decked up in an outfit created by the graduates of INIFD. Neha's Lakme Fashion Week outfit included a black peplum top with a polks-dotted collar and a maxi skirt below it. The skirt also featured both red and white blocked material on it while Neha's hair was parted in the centre to form a sleek do.

5.

In a Swapnil Shinde creation, Sunny Leone picked out a T-shirt dress with a picture of Cinderella on it. Sunny topped it off with a jacket that bore balloon sleeves and black boots that ended just below her knees. For her glam, Sunny went with a sleek ponytail and glossy lips.

6. Rakul Preet Singh

Marjaavaan actress Rakul Preet Singh also sashayed down the runway as she walked for Ajio in a pair of black capri pants that were paired with a crisp white formal shirt with ruffle sleeves and frills. A large black belt and Rakul's hair parted in the side completed her runway look for Lakme Fashion Week.

7. Sania Mirza

Sania Mirza walked the runway for sustainable brand Eka on day 2 of Lakme Fashion Week. She decked up in a floor-length black number coupled with an Indigo tie-dye jacket. Mirza opted for brushed open hair and a flawless base to complete her runway look.

8. Aditi Rao Hydari

The stunning, Aditi Rao Hydari also walked the runway for LFW for designer Ritu Kumar. She opted for a floral dress that featured a high-low hem. To complete her look, Hydari opted for suede black stiletto heels with her hair parted in a sleek manner.

9. Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria looked fresh and flawless as she walked for designer Punit Balana at LFW. She picked out a blush pink high-waisted lehenga which featured a knot laded with pink flowers and a gold thread wave in the form of an exquisite design. Tara also picked out a short blouse that showed off her toned midriff while her hair was styled into a tousled mess. Statement earrings and bangles completed her look.

10.

The Baaghi 3 actress closed the show for Pankaj and Nidhi at LFW. Shraddha Kapoor opted for an off-shoulder outfit that featured a woven top that opened up into free-flowing stripes. Shraddha donned black pants and heels beneath this Soft pink lips and her hair styled into a sleek side part, ensured she looked like a diva at the fashion week.

11. Alaya F

Making her runway debut at Lakme Fashion Week, the Jawani Jaaneman actress Alaya F walked for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. She glided on the runway in a high-waisted lehenga which featured zig-zag stripes in grey, blush pink and powder blue. She paired this with a long-sleeve blouse with embellishments. Alaya's hair was styled into loose curls while a neutral lip shade completed her look.

12. Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan looked like the ultimate rocker-chick on the Lakme Fashion Week runway as she played showstopper for Shahin Mannan. Soha picked out navy-blue separates which involved a long skirt and paired it with an off-shoulder top. She completed her look with suede lace-up boots and a silver chain crossbody which featured her book!

13. Malika Arora

Malaika looked phenomenal as she played showstopper for Varun Chakkilam at Lakme Fashion Week. She sported a red, heavy embellished lehenga choli that bared her midriff. For her glam, she took the minimal road by pulling her hair into a messy bun and opting for simple makeup.

14. Dia Mirza

The former Miss World, Dia Mirza glided down the LFW runway for House of Kotwara in a cream strapless blouse that she paired with a grey lehenga that featured loads of embellishments. To complete her look, a ruffled dupatta and her hair parted in the centre in a sleek manner did the trick.

15.

As she walked for Gaurang at Lakme Fashion Week, Tabu looked beautiful in a brocade lehenga with a wide border and zig-zag lines on it. Statement earrings and flowers in her hair that was tightly pulled into a bun, completed her look.

16. Nora Fatehi

Nora closed the Gauri and Nainika show at Lakme Fashion Week with a body-sculpting black gown with a plunging neckline and sheet corset-like detailing. It also featured a large train in white that was a contrast to her black outfit. Retro curls and a bold red lip completed Nora's look.

17. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

The lovebirds Bipasha Basu and hubby Karan Singh Grover played showstoppers for Sanjukta Dutta's show at Lakme Fashion week. Bipasha picked out a black and golden brocade saree while Karan was dressed in a basic black kurta-pajama set with gold detailing.

18. Diana Penty

The former model Diana Penty played showstopper for designer duo Shivan and Narresh at LFW. She opted for a shimmery blouse that featured a plunging neckline and a knot detailing. A high-waisted olive green skirt with intricate gold detailing completed Diana's look. A sleek hairdo and glittery makeup completed her look.

19. Aditya Roy Kapur

The handsome hunk Aditya Roy Kapur closed the Chola x Reebok show in a pair of dhoti pants and a matching black shirt, complete with black shoes with a hint of red for Lakme Fashion Week.

20. Jim Sarbh

For Lakme Fashion Week, Jim Sarbh walked for Amaare in a pastel pink sherwani which bore an asymmetrical panel and vertical sequin paneling.

21. Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Kemmu turned showstopper for Kunal Anil Tanna at Lakme Fashion Week as he picked a navy blue ensemble. The Kalank actor looked dapper as ever as he donned a simple blue suit and paired over it a blue tunic style blazer.

22. Athiya Shetty

Athiya walked the LFW runway for Mrunalini Rao in a pink and yellow lehenga. The pink blouse featured a keyhole cut that and the sweeping lehenga looked phenomenal on the actress.

23. Ileana D'cruz

In a purple lehenga by Mrunalini Rao, Ileana looked stunning as she paired her outfit with fun combat boots that looked uber cool on the runway!

24. Esha Gupta

Playing showstopper at LFW for Nirmooha, Esha Gupta had us floored in a mini skirt with a matching bralette that featured pastel floral embellishments. She layered the outfit with an organza jacket and beige pointy-toe heels. Neutral makeup and her hair styled into glossy waves with clips holding them completed Esha's look.

Credits :Pinkvilla

