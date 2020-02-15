Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Malaika Arora, Nora Fatehi, Aditya Roy Kapoor & everything that went down at Day 3

Star studded runways, elaborate outfits and fashion industry’s masterminds. Day 3 at Lakme Fashion Week was a dream we don’t want to wake up from. Take a look!

Even though fashion is at its infancy stage in India, the fact doesn’t make it any less glamourous and creative. We have an array of highly talented designers who broaden their creative thought processes to bring their own flavour to the table. From innovative designers to celebrities who are keen on experimenting, fashion is an ever evolving phenomenon. With much needed push and a platform to showcase their brimming talent, fashion weeks have become a big thing in India. Young aspiring fashion designers whip up an eclectic collection that portrays their brand identity at its best to be applauded by the best in the fashion industry.

With every fashion connoisseur marking dates in their calendars for the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week, let’s see everything that went down on the third day. Day 3 at LFW was all about heavily embellished lehengas, lush golden brocades, breezy silhouettes, quirky prints and a star studded runway. Stars such as Diana Penty, , , , Nora Fatehi, Dia Mirza, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover graced the runway. Shades of blue, a wide array of white, black and pastels were the dominant colours on the runway. Femenine silhouettes and easy-breezy clean cuts made quite a mark on the third day of Lakme Fashion Week.

Malaika Arora

First up we have Malaika Arora who graced the ramp for Varun Chakkilam at LFW. She opted for a heavily embellished lehenga and choli on a deep red background. Baring her midriff, she paired her outfit with a sheer red dupatta which had small buttis all over it. For her glam, Malaika took the minimalistic road and kept her skin bare. She pulled her hair back in a messy bun.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza glided down the runway in a stunning number by House of Kotwara. She opted for a creamish white, off shoulder intricately embellished blouse. Pairing the blouse with a beige A-line lehenga with embroidery. The diva also sported a golden ruffle dupatta. Keeping her hair sleek and skin bare, she topped off her look. Dia also opted for a pair of lovely danglers.

Tabu

Tabu looked sublime as she closed the show for Gaurang Shah’s show at Lakme Fashion Week. The actress stood tall in a black brocade lehenga with a wide opulent border. She paired her lehenga with a round neck striped blouse and a dupatta featuring black and white zigzag lines and a golden border. Tabu finished her look with a pair of statement earrings and flowers in her tightly pulled together bun.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi closed the starry Gauri and Nainika show with a bang last night. On the ramp, Nora stunned in a black off-shoulder body sculpting gown. The gown featured a plunging neckline which cascaded in a sheer corset-like structure. Furthermore, it culminated in a body hugging silhouette. The gown was all party in the back! The gown had an over-the-top pristine white train that exquisitely contrasted with the black snug-fitted silhouette. The diva also opted for old Hollywood glamour with retro curls and bold red lips.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

A couple that slays together, stays together! Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover walked hand in hand down the ramp at Sanjukta Dutta’s show only at LFW. Bipasha was draped in a black and golden brocade saree which she paired with a full sleeves blouse. The sleeves erupted frills at the wrist. She completed her look with a sleek bun, black bindi and statement earrings. On the other hand, Karan was dressed in a black kurta pyjama with golden brocade detailing.

Diana Penty

For the Shivan and Narresh show at LFW, Diana Penty cladded herself in a shimmery blouse with a plunging neckline and a knot detailing. Pairing it with a high waisted olive green velvet lehenga. The lehenga was drenched in golden detailings. For her glam look, Diana kept her hair sleek and wore a glittery green eye makeup. We love it!

Aditya Roy Kapoor

The handsome hunk Aditya Roy Kapoor closed the show with a band for Chola x Reebok. The star was dressed down in a simple button down black shirt and matching dhoti pants. He topped off the look with a pair of uber-cool black sneakers and a sculpted hairdo.

Which look from the third day of Lakme Fashion Week is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

