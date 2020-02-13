Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Rakul Preet, Sunny Leone, Ananya Panday and more make an appearance on Day 1

Lakme Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 kicked off with a great start. Take a look at all the Bollywood divas who made an appearance at the show.

February 12th marked the first day of the Spring/Summer of Lakme Fashion Week 2020. The fashion season will see designers showcasing their latest works till February 16th. Day 1 of the fest showed us exactly what we need to keep tabs on to wear this summer. From easy-breezy silhouettes, bright colours, florals and Bollywood showstoppers, it was quite a noteworthy day.

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia played the first high-profile showstopper for the day as she strutted the runway for the graduates of INIFD at their launchpad. The diva was dressed up in an outfit that bore a loose silhouette which included a black peplum top with a colourful polka-dotted collar and a maxi skirt below it. The skirt also bore colour blocked red and white material on it. Leather pointed-toe boots. For her glam, Dhupia went with hair parted in the centre and slicked pack to perfection. A deep scarlet lip and filled-in brows, completed her look.

Ananya Panday

The actress was also present at fashion week to make a positive statement. She picked out a colourful number in the form of a simple floral tee that she tucked into breezy denims that bore loads of floral work on them. Neutral, open-toe pumps and bright colourful earrings completed the actress' look. Her hair was styled in a poker-straight manner and parted in the centre. Filled-in brows and glossy lips completed the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress' look.

The diva played showstopper for designer Swapnil Shinde. She kept it trendy and chic in a tshirt dress with a picture of Cinderella on it. The dress also featured balloon sleeves and was tied at her wrists. What we loved the most though, were Sunny's boots! The open-toe black boots had a balloon-like finish to them and ended just below her knees. Her hair was pulled up into a slick high ponytail. Cat eyes, glossy lips and dark brows completed her look.

Rakul Preet Singh

The Marjaavaan actress also sashayed down the runway in a look that screamed 'boss lady'. She walked for Ajio and picked out quite an uncanny outfit. Silk capri pants that she paired with a formal white shirt with loads of frills, that featured a black neck-tie, was tucked into her pants. A large belt with a gold buckle and suede, tie-up pumps completed the actress's look. Her hair was parted neatly into the side and white earrings completed her look.

Who according to you was the best dressed of Day 1? Comment below and let us know.

