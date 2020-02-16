Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Tara Sutaria, Shraddha Kapoor, Alaya F & everything you just can’t miss from Day 4

With ingenious fashion designers adding something new to the environment they reside in, day 4 at Lakme Fashion Week left us mesmerised. From designers who are keen on innovating to celebs who are all in for unprecedented fashion, fashion is rapidly evolving. LFW which started on the 12th of February, is an exuberant celebration of fashion. From eccentric summer prints on easy-breezy silhouettes to velvety lehengas sinuously embellished, the degree of creativity and craftsmanship left us speechless. With our social calendars filled till the 16th of this month, let’s take a proper look at everything that went down on the day 4 of Lakme Fashion Week.

The runways were star studded as always. Our beloved celebs walking to the head ramp with quirky accessories (thanks to Soha Ali Khan) to designers making our dreams come true with black and white outfits. Tara Sutaria, Alaya Furniturewala, Soha Ali Khan and graced the ramp yesterday in stunning outfits and flawless glam. Luxurious resort wear, rhapsody of flowers, bold statement tees and rigorous embroidery won our hearts on day 4. Blush pink, lazy yellows, enigmatic blues and a lot of browns were the colours dominating the runway yesterday at Lakme Fashion Week. So here’s a list of all the celebs who glided down the runway and elevated the ever amusing LFW.

Tara Sutaria

The diva took the ramp in her stride as she walked for Punit Balana yesterday at LFW. She opted for a pinkish white high-waisted lehenga. The lehenga featured a knot laded with blush pink flowers and a golden thread running through the fabric leaving an exquisite design. Revealing her toned midriff, Tara slipped on a matching scoop neck choli with a silky dupatta. For her glam, she wore a thin layer of makeup and turned her locks in soft waves. She also opted for a pair of statement earrings, bangles and a ring.

Shraddha Kapoor

The Baaghi 3 star closed the show with a bang for Pankaj and Nidhi at Lakme Fashion Week. Shraddha opted for an off shoulder number which had the effect of a basket weave. Furthermore, below her waist the basket weave cascaded in long free flowing stripes till her ankle. She teamed it up with a pair of black pants and heels. The star gave a minimalistic turn to her glam with pink lips, filled in brows and neutral makeup. She let down her sleek locks without much hassle.

Alaya F

The Jawani Janeman star made her debut on the runway yesterday as she walked for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. It is quite hard to believe that this was Alaya’s first time as she glided down the runway like a pro! She opted for a high-waisted lehenga which featured zigzag stripes in grey, blush pink, deep blue and powder blue. The lines were embellished with a set of three diamonds all over it. She paired her lehenga with a long sleeves blouse laded with embellishments on a deep blue surface. Alaya F curled her locks and wore a nude lip hue. She also adorned her look with dainty earrings.

Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan pulled off a rock chic look while strutting down the runway for Shahin Mannan at Lakme Fashion Week. The star opted for navy blue separates comprised of a long skirt and off shoulder top. The skirt had white line running across it with a pinch of yellow and orange. Pairing it with an off shoulder crop top featuring a monogrammed stripe and added reinforcements on the bust. The diva topped off her look with a pair of black rock chic boots. What caught our attention was the silver chain crossbody with Soha’s book, The Perils Of Being Moderately Famous on top of it.

Esha Gupta

Last but not the least, Esha Gupta looked like an absolute stunner as she walked down the runway for Nirmooha. The diva opted for a mini skirt and bralette embellished with pastel florals. Layering her outfit with a sheer pastel organza jacket, she set a mood for the ultimate summer vibe. She topped off her look with beige pointy heels. For her glam, she wore neutral makeup and parted her wavy locks holding them down with pearl encrusted clips. We love it!

Which look from the fourth day of Lakme Fashion Week is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

