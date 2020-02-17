Lakme Fashion Week 2020: UNMISSABLE Day 5; Vicky Kaushal took to the runway, Kareena Kapoor walked the finale

From Kunal Kemmu to Athiya Shetty, Ileana D'Cruz and Kareena Kapoor Khan, here are all the show-stoppers of the final day of Lakme Fashion Week 2020. Check it out

Fashion weeks are one of the most important events of the year as loads of designers explore their creativity and showcase it all under one roof. While this is the case, Bollywood celebrities have become an integral part of these major fashion events as they use their major influence to throw light on the creations of these designers. Yesterday, it was no different as we saw quite a lot of celebrities who turned showstoppers at the Lakme Fashion Week 2020.

Jim Sarbh for Amaaré

The final day of the Lakme Fashion Week started out with Jim Sarbh closing the show for Sahib Bhatia’s label ‘Amaaré’. The Padmaavat actor made sure to look his best as he walked down the runway for the debut designer in a pastel pink sherwani that bore an asymmetrical hemline and vertical panelling.

Kunal Kemmu for Kunal Anil Tanna

Kunal Anil Tanna returned to the runway after long and presented his new collection, Elementary. Showcasing a sharply cut range of men’s wear, Kunal Kemmu turned show-stopper while he danced at the beats of Michael Jackson. He rocked the ramp in an embroidered oversized blue jacket and a simple black tunic style shirt and trouser.

Athiya Shetty for Mrunalini Rao

Mrunalini Rao’s “Utpala” was opened by the gorgeous Bollywood actress, Athiya Shetty. She was seen in a fuschia pink embroidered blouse with a sultry entre-cut keyhole that showed enough of her toned mid-riff. She wore it with an ornate, off-white, godet skirt, accentuated by poppy yellow inserts with silver zardozi blooms. Lastly, she draped a bright yellow organza dupatta that was printed with floral motifs.

Ileana D'Cruz for Mrunalini Rao

Closing the same show was Ileana D’Cruz which by then has transcended from popping fuschia pinks to deep purple. The actress was seen walking the runway in a plunging neck blouse and a matching lehenga skirts that were extremely embroidered with eye-catching silver lotus motifs. What stole the show was the mix she gave to the rather traditional lehenga. The actress styled it with a pair of heeled black combat boots that made quite a statement.

Vicky Kaushal for Kunal Rawal

Vicky Kaushal turned show-stopper for Kunal Rawal as he walked the show by the sea. For the show-stopping look, he was seen wearing a knit sweater with a matching embroidered vest and jacket from the collection, Rousing. He definitely made for a dapper show-stopper as he took to the runway.

Kareena Kapoor Khan for Amit Aggarwal

Lastly, we have Kareena Kapoor Khan who closed the show and the Fashion Week as she walked the ramp for Amit Aggarwal. The diva sashayed down the runway in a deep green ensemble that was a perfect way to unveil Amit new collection, Axil. The show-stopping dress definitely made jaws drop as it featured a strapless embroidered top half with a pleated fabric below the waist. What stole the show was the trail attached at the waist that was cut out of Aggarwal’s iconic striped mesh fabric.

Which show-stopper from the final day of the Lakme Fashion Week was your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below.

