Lakme Fashion Week Day 2: Pero, Pankaj & Nidhi steal the show; Sandeepa Dhar makes her runway debut & more 

One of the biggest events in fashion has got to be fashion weeks. This is where designers can introduce new styles from their latest collections and fashion experts can make a note of upcoming trends. Due to the pandemic this year, rather than cancelling the much-awaited Lakme Fashion Week, it went digital, becoming more accessible to everybody!

Yesterday marked Day 2 of the first-ever digital version of Lakme Fashion week. Here's all that went down.

The day started off with six finalists who underwent a rigorous boot camp of sorts before presenting their plans that were aimed at different segments of the fashion value chain. They presented ideas on how to truly make a fashion circular.

This was followed by designers Amit Wadhwa and Kaveri's show that showcased how diversely fabrics can be used.

Amit used Khadi to strike the perfect balance between craft and culture, with his creations aimed at the festive season.

Kaveri's 'Cocoon' collection was all about linen pieces that were the perfect mix between design and flow while flattering the body as well. Television star Sandeepa Dhar played showstopper for the designer. She picked out a maroon embroidered lehenga with a blouse that bore bell sleeves and a peplum silhouette.

Hemang Agarwal then showcased his latest collection, Tattava, that was made from Japanese sophisticated fibre yarn.

His collection was influenced by the 12 Tattvas from Indian traditions and scriptures. Quirky versions of phases of the moon, tigers and the human mind were woven on to the understated elegant fabrics.

Designer duo Pankaj and Nidhi Ahuja followed suit with their fresh, sandy hued outfits. Their collection was all about practicality and wearability. From bomber jackets to jumpsuits, playsuits with statement sleeves, mini dresses, long overcoats and a variety of maxis that would make for the perfect outfit for home, work and vacation!

Pero closed the show with their fashion film titled Locked In Love. Aneeth Arora was inspired by the Japanese street style and brought this into Pero's latest collection. Feminine and minimal touches like lace, ribbons, bows and other accessories made viewers reminiscence about their childhood. The film also encompassed the idea about being and flourishing in lockdown. Contemporary silhouettes and minimal aesthetics truly won our hearts!

