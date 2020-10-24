Lakme Fashion Week Day 3: Amit Aggarwal went down the fluid space while Mishru reminisces the lost summer

The day 3 of Lakme Fashion Week saw some of the most stunning collections. Check it out

This year, the fashion weeks have gone digital and it’s been a rollercoaster ride to enjoy the best of the creativity and designs at the comfort of our homes. While all things virtual does take things a step higher when it comes to displaying your creativity, most brands and designers are definitely doing a fabulous job in this department.

Day 3 at the Lakme Fashion Week was no less as Jade, Amit Aggarwal and Mishru served jaw-dropping shows.

The day started with a podcast where fashion and sustainability was the topic of conversation. They spoke about their views on the world and ways to make the most of what’s available followed by a makeup masterclass by Namrata Soni.

The first show of the day was displayed by Farah Sanjana upcycled many features from bags, metal scraps, metallic strips and foils and creatively turned them into 3D forms of designs. She sent out a strong message with her ‘No Waste’ mantra through aggressive silhouettes.

Mishru's design sensibilities have always inspired the world. Their pre-draped sarees and a long list of sartorial options definitely stole the show. It definitely made us miss 'The lost Summer'.

Mishru’s show was followed by Jade’s who unveiled ‘Weaves of Hope.’ the designers Monica and Karishma lit up our screens with a spectacular display of the modern Indian bride. In a lush colour palette of berries, reds and pinks the contemporary bride looked effortless in stunning lehengas.

Amit Aggarwal’s ‘First Light’ was the final collection of Day 3 at LFW and boy are we impressed! He moved away from his last year’s finale collection that included a lot of structured silhouettes to a more fluid approach. While he has kept his brand’s essence and style alive, we have seen a whole new side of flowy silhouettes and starry festive wear! What a way to close day 3!

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :lakme fashion week

